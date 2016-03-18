New Job-Matching Tool Uses Personality Traits Rather Than Skills

It’s a conundrum faced by scores of recent graduates: You can’t get a job without experience, but you need have a job to gain said experience. Internships can help, but nothing spells “qualified” on a resume better than an actual full-time position.

Which is why many graduates accept the first job they’re offered, regardless of fit. A report by advisory firm CEB found that as many as one in five graduates apply for jobs that aren’t a match for their interests. It’s no surprise that CEB also reports that a quarter of all graduates leave those positions within the first year.

The onus isn’t only on the job seekers. An overwhelming majority (95%) of companies admit to recruiting the wrong people each year. As employers are planning to hire about 15% more college graduates this year, according to a Michigan State University study, simply finding a person to fill the position is costly.

Michael Novack is the founder of Kiosite, a platform for matching job seekers to career opportunities. He points out that each vacant position costs the average firm about $9,000 in recruitment expenses alone. Although it varies by position, the cost of making a bad hire can be up to five times the amount of that person’s salary.

There had to be a better way to hire the right people and cut unnecessary expense. According to Novack’s estimates, there are 1.87 million students expected to graduate or look for internships this year, which puts the recruitment market to be over $20 billion.

So Kiosite launched Talify, a new platform that uses intelligence and data to match college students with the best fitting job opportunity. Talify officially launched on March 1, after conducting a pilot test for about 24 months limited to five campuses: Harvard, Duke, University of Pennsylvania, Washington University, and Vanderbilt and scaling up this past fall to 200 schools. Talify is not to be confused with Kiosite’s other site, Talify Missouri, a similarly designed platform that only caters to skilled workers in that state.

Novack says that Talify also tapped into Kiosite’s experience creating and running its predecessor HireTrue, an automated applicant screening platform for all job levels. “We first worked to improve the quality of screening and selection outcomes for organizations, and then with that background, began looking at how we might transform matching more generally and apply those ideas to the university population,” Novack explains.