Let’s Get Rid Of Guantanamo And Make It A Nature Preserve

This past February, President Obama delivered his official Guantanamo Bay closure plan to Congress, seven years after he first issued an executive order to close the detention center. If the plan is enacted, the remaining 91 Guantanamo detainees will be transferred off the base, leaving an empty detention camp sitting on 45 square miles of beachfront land the U.S. government currently leases from Cuba.

Joe Roman and James Kraska want to transform Gitmo’s dark past into an eco-friendly future. In a policy piece published today in Science, Roman, a conservation biologist at the University of Vermont, and Kraska, a law professor at the U.S. Naval War College, propose turning America’s most deadly prison into an international peace park that commemorates the history of the area and an ecological research center where scholars, scientists, and artists can work together to solve major environmental problems like declining coral reef systems throughout the Caribbean and the extinction of native species.

“Here’s an opportunity really for the name Guantanamo to mean something entirely different for future generations,” Roman says. “If we make the right moves in the next five, ten years, people are going to think of Guantanamo the way we think of Woods Hole [Oceanographic Institute].”

Guantanamo is a prime area for an eco-sanctuary because of Cuba’s stringent environmental regulations and its up-until-now isolation from the U.S., which has kept U.S. businesses from setting up along the coastlines. Those factors, combined with Cuba’s impressive natural biodiversity, have made the island into a so-called “accidental Eden” that’s experienced less man-made pollution and development damage than many other nearby islands. But, Roman adds, that could change soon. As Cuba becomes more accessible to American tourists and companies—Obama’s trip next week will mark the first time a sitting U.S. president has visited the island in 88 years—coastlines like those at Guantanamo will be of great commercial interest, making it crucial to protect them now.

“Changes are going to happen,” Roman says, adding that the proposed research center would be jointly managed by the U.S. and Cuba. “The question is will they be done in an environmentally sustainable way? Will [Cuba] continue to protect their resources and their wildlife or will things change quickly? I don’t know the answer to that.”

Roman and Kraska say the White House is aware of their proposal, but they’re not the only ones with Gitmo plans. Last February, the animal rights group PETA sent a letter to the State Department’s Special Envoy for Guantanamo Closure that proposes turning the detention camp into an “empathy center” that focuses on the importance of extending compassion to both people and animals.

“It would be a series of interactive displays that would enable visitors to experience the prison from the perspective of an animal on a factory farm,” says PETA spokesperson Emily von Klemperer. “A potential portion of the exhibit would enable a visitor to feel what it’s like to be a pig confined a tiny crate for his entire life or hear the sounds of a mother cow crying as her babies are taken away.”