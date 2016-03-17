See How Studio Ghibli Brings the World’s Oldest Manga to Life

WHO: Studio Ghibli

WHAT: An animation of the world’s oldest manga, Choju Jinbutsu Giga

WHY WE CARE: Often considered the Japan’s version of Disney, Studio Ghibli has created some of the most stunning and critically acclaimed animated features of all-time, including Howl’s Moving Castle, Princess Mononoke, and Oscar-winner Spirited Away. Since the studio’s celebrated director Hayao Miyazaki announced his retirement in 2014, Studio Ghibli has been on something of a hiatus, collaborating on projects here and there, like Michael Dudok de Wit’s upcoming feature The Red Turtle. But the team at Studio Ghibli has hardly lost their touch, as evidenced by this 30-second animation of 12th/13th century picture scroll Choju Jinbutsu Giga, which is considered to be the oldest work of manga in history.