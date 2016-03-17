Your Clothes Come Violently, Inventively Alive In This Stop-Motion Animated Short

WHAT: Shiny is a stylish stop-motion animated short that takes place in a world where clothes are not inhabited by humans. Equal parts silly and violent, the action centers around a sentient blue linen suit who foils a robbery, only to discover a golfball-sized diamond that inspires mass carnage.

WHO: The duo of Daniel Cloud Campos and Spencer Susser are behind the film. Cloud is an acclaimed dancer who has a sideline in film projects, and Spencer is the director behind the Joseph Gordon-Levitt indie, Hesher. Blue Tongue Films, an Australian filmmaking that counts Gift-giver Joel Edgerton and Susser among its members, produced.

WHY YOU SHOULD CARE: A big winner at Australia’s recent Tropfest, Shiny packs a lot of playful visual ideas into less than four minutes, all while sticking to the same basic narrative. While the concept seems like something that might run before a Pixar movie, there is far more knifeplay and nut-kicking vomit than you’re likely to see just before The Good Dinosaur. It’s weird how things can somehow get bloody when there are no bodies around with blood in them.