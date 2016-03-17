Apple Infringed On Video Streaming Patents, Rules German Court

A German court has ruled that Apple has infringed on five patents owned by OpenTV, Reuters reports . OpenTV is owned by the Swiss company Kudelski Group and makes set-top boxes and middleware for video-streaming services. In 2014 the company sued Apple alleging the iPhone maker infringed on its patents by using its video streaming technologies in products including the iPhone, iPad, Apple TV, and Macs. In its ruling on Tuesday the German court said “[OpenTV’s] claim is predominantly valid and well-founded.”

The court has now ruled that Apple must stop selling any devices in Germany that infringe on OpenTV’s five patents. Given that that would mean Apple would have to cease sales of virtually all its products in one of Europe’s richest countries, it’s likely Apple will appeal the decision or reach a settlement agreement.

Back in 2012, OpenTV also sued Netflix for infringing on the same patents. Netflix ended up settling with the company out of court in 2015. OpenTV is also fighting the same patenting infringement lawsuit against Apple in U.S. court too, but that case has not reached its conclusion yet.