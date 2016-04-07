Dream Job Alert: Cheap Taco Truck For Sale In Gorgeous Tulum, Mexico

Here’s some great news for job seekers: A food truck in Tulum, Mexico, costs 160,000 pesos—at least, this one does . That’s about $8,930 in Uncle Sam money, and the price, according to its seller on the marketplace Vivanuncios, is “negociable.” (Plus, the seller writes, “acepto autos en cuenta,” which means he or she will consider a swap with a used car.) That’s a penny and a song (or an old car!) compared with this food truck on sale in Brooklyn for $50,000.

Why does this matter? Because according to the Bureau of Labor Statistics, you’re only getting a 2.2% raise this year. If you earn $52,000, roughly the average U.S. household income, that comes out to a pathetic $114.40 bump in your paycheck.

Before taxes, you can buy about 38 tacos with that.

Sure, the opening months of 2016 may have proved in some ways to be a “job seeker’s market.” And if you work in health care, tech, or data science, you’re more likely to have your pick of six-figure positions to choose from than the rest of us.

But even those gigs aren’t exempt from a broader trend: For decades, real wages have been cooling off like a taco on a glacier. American workers earn less today than they did 40 years ago despite huge leaps in their productivity. As labor expert Tamara Draut argues in her newly published book Sleeping Giant: How the New Working Class Will Transform America, even the knowledge economy’s high-tech degree holders are no longer safe from the offshoring that gutted the manufacturing sector.