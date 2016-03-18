How Better Parental Leave Policies Could Solve An Impending Demographic Crisis

There are many, many arguments for governments and companies to offer generous paid maternity leave and other benefits that make it easier on women who have kids. Now there’s another: Solving an impending demographic crisis across much of the developed world.

What can a large bureaucracy run mostly by men do to convince less-than-interested young women to bear more children?

Japan, many European countries, and even the United States are facing historically low birth rates and aging populations–a situation that’s a recipe for labor shortages and slowed economic growth in decades to come. Germany, which recently surpassed Japan for the lowest fertility rate in the world, could see its total population drop from 81 million to 68 million by 2060.

Governments, therefore, have a general interest in increasing birth rates. But what can a big large bureaucracy run mostly by men do to convince less-than-interested young women to bear more children?

Economists have come up with a surprisingly simple answer: Women will have more kids when it costs them less to do so and the burdens of child care are more equal.

In every country on Earth, though in some more than others, women pay higher costs than men for having children, whether in time or money spent on child care or lost opportunity in the workforce. That reducing the burdens specifically on women would make them have more babies is so obvious, it’s almost silly. Yet while studies that look at the fertility effects of government child care subsidies have been done–less work has looked at what happens when policies zero in on the half of the population with wombs.

A new study, by Northeastern University economist Matthias Doepke and the University of Bonn’s Fabian Kindermann, dives into this by first looking at how couples decide to have kids. The working paper literally starts with a birds-and-the-bees conversation: “A basic fact about babies is that it takes both a woman and a man to make one.”

The authors actually looked to data to prove this, specifically the Generations and Gender Programme, a survey that examined the relationships between thousands of couples in 19 countries in Europe and Russia. The survey showed that couples that don’t agree on having kids generally don’t have one–but that a woman’s opinion mattered more to the actual outcome.