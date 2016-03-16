Startups, Researchers Look To The Apple Watch To Identify Those At Risk For Strokes

Atrial Fibrillation, or AFib, is the most common form of arrhythmia, a condition that can cause the heart to beat too fast, too slow, or just plain irregularly. People with this disorder don’t always feel symptoms, but it increases their risk of a stroke or heart failure.

The holy grail is to use the heart-rate sensors embedded in a consumer-facing device, like an Apple Watch, to identify those who are at risk. But it remains unclear whether the current crop of devices are accurate enough to be used for clinical purposes.

Developers at the Health eHeart study at UC San Francisco and Cardiogram, maker of a heart-tracking app, have teamed up to investigate whether the sensors built into the Apple Watch can be used to identify those at risk. The observational study, dubbed “mRhythm,” kicks off today with the tagline “Contribute your data and save lives.”

Cardiogram cofounders Johnson Hsieh and Brandon Ballinger.

Brandon Ballinger, a cofounder of Cardiogram, tells Fast Company that the researchers have two major goals for the study: Quantify the accuracy of the Apple Watch sensor for the purposes of clinical research, and collect evidence that the Cardiogram app and algorithm can detect AFib.

Most experts say that heart-rate tracking using a smartwatch in only appropriate for casual use, rather than for medical purposes. A chest strap that closely emulates a real EKG machine is typically more accurate than a wrist-worn device. Perspiration and rapid movement, for instance, can affect a smartwatch’s ability to accurately measure heart rate.

But for Ballinger, that doesn’t rule out the smartwatch. “We are trying to understand the distribution of errors when you’re sitting or walking, or male versus female,” he says. He is hoping to recruit 10,000 patients, including those who aren’t at high risk for heart disease. In the coming months, his team will incorporate other devices that track heart rate, including Fitbit fitness trackers.

Alivecor has created the first medical-grade electrocardiogram band for Apple Watch.

Cardiogram isn’t the only heart-health startup that is making a bet on the Apple Watch. Alivecor, a medical device startup, today introduced Kardia Band, a watchband for Apple’s timepiece that is capable of performing a medical-grade electrocardiogram, or EKG, to check for problems with the electrical activity of the heart.