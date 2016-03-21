My New York City Cricket Crawl

The future of food is sitting in front of me, and it’s covered in dead bugs. That is, if you buy the hype: The next big, most sustainable source of protein, they say, is insects. A 2013 report from the United Nations urged us all to eat more such critters because they’re not only nutritionally rich, but they’re more efficient to produce and have a much smaller carbon footprint than the slabs of dead mammals Americans love to devour every day. Bugs may not only keep us well fed, but could actually help us preserve the planet.

Sounds great! So why does this feel so weird?

Well, my status as fairly typical American white dude probably has something to do with it. Because even though roughly 2 billion people around the world enjoy the nutritious crunch of things like crickets, grasshoppers, beetles, caterpillars, and various worms, the concept is fairly new to most Westerners.

That may be starting to change. Over the last few years, a swarm (get it?) of new companies have dedicated themselves to farming, prepping, and packaging various bugs in various ways. Is our aversion to eating bugs a mere design problem? At least one startup believes hoping to make bugs more palatable to Americans by putting them in a familiar-looking package: Cricket protein bar anyone?

Bug-enhanced dishes have also been finding their way onto the menus of more American restaurants. Indeed, the growth of hip New York eateries offering dead insects has become the stuff of GrubHub listicles like this one. Are these restaurants onto something, or is this just a cringe-worthy fad? That’s what I’m here to find out.

As part of Fast Company’s Food Week, I decided to spend an afternoon trying some of these bug-infested delicacies for myself. As a kid, I was a pretty picky eater. My adult years have lent themselves to a much more adventurous palate, but I still have never put a fully formed grasshopper directly into my mouth on purpose, for instance. But here goes nothin’.

The first stop on my so-called Cricket Crawl is Toloache, a Mexican restaurant in Manhattan’s theater district that is one of the best known purveyors of insect-laden lunches. Specifically, they’re known for their tacos de chapulin, better known to gringos like myself as grasshopper tacos. While many foods made with bugs offer a more subtle presentation, Toloache doesn’t mess around: These tacos look like a mass grave after some unspeakable war crime against a tiny village of grasshoppers …topped with cilantro, minced onions, and salsa verde. At the end of the day, it’s just a taco with a much crunchier source of protein. They’re really good. But if you’re squeamish about the idea of eating insects, you might not want to start with a dish that leaves tiny legs hanging from your mouth.