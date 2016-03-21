6 Signs That You’re Management Material

Some people are born leaders, but that doesn’t mean they want to step into management roles at work. Just one-third of employees believe becoming a manager will advance their career, according to a survey by staffing consultants Addison Group . And while millennials have a slightly more positive view of professional leadership roles, just one in five say they would consider leaving a company that didn’t provide an opportunity to be a manager.

So how can companies encourage more employees to climb the leadership ladder? “It’s important that organizations highlight the value of leadership and collaboration not just for the advancement of the company, but as a key trait of personal and professional development,” says Addison Group CEO Thomas B. Moran. “One that will deepen workers’ career success.”

While moving into a management role might be a good career move, it needs to be a good fit for you. Here are six signs that you might be management material:

“You cannot be a leader unless people are willing to follow you,” says Laura M. Graves, professor of management at Clark University. “To have followers, you need to be skilled at developing and maintaining relationships.”

That means getting along and working well with people from diverse backgrounds, adds John Addison, author of Real Leadership: 9 Simple Practices for Leading and Living with Purpose.

“In the digital world we live in today, it is extremely easy for everyone to live in their own bubble where their only connection to people is through a screen,” he says. “It’s important, therefore, to get involved in social networking activities and events, but also in real life; to actually physically be around and interact with others.”

Employees of approachable bosses are less likely to quit and more likely to engage in “above-and-beyond” behavior at work, says Phillip Wilson, president of the Labor Relations Institute. Approachable bosses listen to and respect their employees, acknowledge the contributions of others, and create an open-door policy.