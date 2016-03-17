Co.Create is Hiring A Staff Editor

Co.Create is looking for a staff editor to help us dig into the nuts and bolts of the creative process, celebrate any and all attempts to innovate in the entertainment and advertising spaces, bring insightful context to the blur of news, announcements, and reveals in the media world, and contribute to the creative realm with original, conceptual content across all media. Co.Create’s sweet spot is the intersection where business, innovation, and creativity meet, so we’re looking for an editor who can avoid adding to the white noise by approaching stories in unique and creative ways—be it an interview, a quick news post, an op-ed, or a video series.

You’ll notice a lot of our stories start with “How” and “Why”—at Co.Create, we’re willing to forego being “First!” if it means we’re bringing more information and context to a story. We’re interested in following the breadcrumbs to help explain why a new trailer is exciting, or a new ad groundbreaking, or a new song so impossibly ear-wormy.

Ideally, this editor will be west coast-based, but will collaborate closely with Co.Create editors in New York (and elsewhere). We’re looking for nimble editors with access to content creators and innovators across multiple fields.

Find and write anywhere from 5-10 posts daily – ranging in size from news briefs to longer features

Monitor real-time trends in the social sphere, stay on top of new developments

Generate creative, fresh story angles based on what’s trending

Utilize analytics tools (such as Chartbeat) to produce content targeted for different social platforms (Facebook, Twitter, Google+, etc.)

Voracious reader of online content from diverse sources

Mastery of social media, and understanding of the types of stories that perform well on various social platforms (Facebook, Twitter, Google+, Instagram, LinkedIn, etc.)

Engaging personal Twitter feed

A stable of go-to contacts and resources

Ability to translate and develop ideas for video and other multimedia platforms

Ability to stay organized, meet deadlines, and work well under pressure

Creative, independent thinker

To apply, please send your C.V. and a cover letter to Eric Alt: ealt at fastcompany dot com. EOE