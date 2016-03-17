How The Master’s Degree Became The New Bachelor’s In The Hiring World

Nearly a third (32%) of employers are bumping up education requirements for new hires. According to a new survey from CareerBuilder , 27% are recruiting those who hold master’s degrees for positions that used to only require four-year degrees, and 37% are hiring college grads for positions that had been primarily held by those with high school diplomas.

CareerBuilder conducted a nationwide online survey that culled responses from over 2,300 hiring and human resource managers across different industries in the private sector.

Their responses revealed that employers pushing their education requirements toward higher degrees are doing so across all levels of their companies. The majority of employers (61%) say they are looking for more educated candidates at the mid-level skill level, but 46% are looking to hire better educated candidates at entry level and 43% think the same for

higher levels.

This comes at a time when the cost of a four-year college degree is out of reach for the average American family. But employers argue that a tight job market and evolving need for different skills are making it necessary. For example, 60% of employers who were satisfied with hiring high school graduates in the past claimed their work requires the skills held by those who have completed higher education.

And even though the U.S. unemployment rate is at a historic low, more than half (56%) of employers said they are able to get college graduates for positions. Indeed a 2015 report revealed that about 2.8 million university graduates (holding bachelor’s, master’s and Ph.D degrees) entered the workforce, but millennials account for about 40% of unemployed American workers. The worst off were those between the ages of 21-25.

Although the cost is exorbitant, a four-year degree still translates to a better earning potential than just a high school diploma. A recent Pew Research study found that high school graduates earn about 62% of what those with four-year degrees earn. That’s evolved since 1979, when people with only high school educations earned 77% of what college graduates made.

Employers told CareerBuilder that higher education not only increases an applicant’s chance of getting hired, but it helps boost the chance they’ll be promoted down the road. Thirty-six percent of employers reported that they would be unlikely to promote someone who doesn’t have a college degree.