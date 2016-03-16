Olivia Wilde Portrays A Girl With Down Syndrome In This Stunning New PSA

WHAT: To mark World Down Syndrome Day on March 21, Italian organization CoorDown launches a new PSA starring actress Olivia Wilde and a young woman named AnnaRose Rubright that plays with our perceptions to discuss discrimination of people living with Down syndrome.

WHO: CoorDown, Saatchi & Saatchi New York

WHY WE CARE: Yet another effective and affecting PSA from CoorDown, who’ve made this an annual occasion. This time, by using a Hollywood star–in a somewhat surprisingly powerful performance–the ad perfectly exposes and illustrates even our most subconscious preconceptions and prejudices when it comes to Down syndrome.