Why Are Women-Owned Small Businesses Only Getting 5% Of Government Contracts?

In a quintessential case of good news/bad news, the U.S. Small Business Administration (SBA) announced on March 2, 2016 , that, for the first time, it met its goal in the amount of federal contracts awarded to women-owned small businesses (WOSB)—a goal that was set roughly 20 years ago.

But for a goal that took nearly two decades to reach, the total amount awarded may not sound very impressive. It was just 5.05%.

Why did it take 20 years to hit that mark—and why does it seem so low? The answers need some context, says John Shoraka, SBA associate administrator. First, the SBA’s overall small business set-aside goal is 23%—a number it also bested by nearly 3% last year, for an all-time high of 25.75%. That’s $90.7 billion in business going to small businesses. The 5.05% in contracts that went to WOSBs represent $17.8 billion, Shoraka says.

“It means that women-owned small businesses are the first tier of the supply chain to the federal government. They’re not subcontractors to other primes. They’re not a couple of tiers down in the supply chain. They are actually the direct contractor with the federal government, which has a lot of benefits, and certainly can create a lot of traction for future successes,” he says.

But that still leaves WOSBs significantly underrepresented. A March 14, 2015, report by law firm Jackson Kelly, which has a specialization in government contracts, stated, “While there are now more industry groups overall in which WOSBs can be awarded federal set-aside contracts, special set-aside opportunities for economically disadvantaged WOSBs have actually decreased.”

But there are moves to support more WOSBs. In 2011, the formal Women-Owned Small Business (WOSB) Federal Contract Program was launched and awarded its first contracts to help move towards the 5% goal. The program provides greater access to federal contracting opportunities for WOSBs and economically disadvantaged women-owned small businesses (EDWOSBs). The program allowed contracting officers, for the first time, to set aside specific contracts for certified WOSBs and EDWOSBs. Shoraka says the program had problems, including restricting the sectors and capping contract amounts for set-asides.

“We worked over the past three years to remove some of those warts,” he says.