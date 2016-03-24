How Design Can Help Community Colleges Promote Community

A fundamental component of advancing our nation’s higher education system is enriching the community college experience for students. With 45% of all undergraduate students in the U.S. enrolled in community colleges , these institutions are critical to our country’s long-term success. Community college leadership teams recognize their key role in America’s education system and are working hard to provide the resources, degree programs, and technologies these students need. But because their funding often prioritizes classroom spaces over community spaces, these community colleges are often forced to overlook the value that social and wellness communities bring to a student’s overall academic well-being.

In many ways, this funding challenge may stem from a common misconception that students who attend community colleges don’t need these spaces. That’s simply not true. With many community college students balancing full-time jobs (62% of full-time and 73% of part-time community college students also work full or part time) and raising children or caring for loved ones, these students are often challenged to find time to study and meet off campus, further re-enforcing the need for more student life spaces.

While state funding models should evolve to support this need, the design community is one group that can do more to work with community colleges to creatively rejuvenate their campus. Even in the face of funding challenges and historic precedent, there are emerging examples of how partnership between two-year academic institutions and designers can further elevate community on campus. Here are key examples:

When community colleges do secure funding, they need to make sure they invest as strategically as possible. The first step in achieving this and creating successful campus spaces is understanding the students who use them.

Looking to revitalize and reallocate space for its campus library, academic buildings and student life areas, Howard Community College (HCC) recently took on a rigorous and extensive research effort to create an updated campus masterplan. HCC set up focus groups with faculty to create student identity profiles and then mapped how those different profiles would use campus spaces. Through this analysis, HCC was able to see which facilities would drive the most community compared to others. This helped them begin to build a road map for which capital projects to invest in to spur the maximum community across campus. HCC also invested in environmental scans, campus assessments and extensive regional demographic and economic research to help them best assess their current and future student populations.

HCC is now better educated on how to invest moving forward to create enhanced community college spaces for students. All community colleges should take on this kind of research to understand their students, populations, communities and facilities in order to strengthen their case for funding, and also ensure they push for the most advantageous capital investments.

While individual student life projects may not always be approved and funded, states recognize their institutions need to provide 21st-century learning environments. The need to upgrade out-of-date facilities may be an opportunity to enrich the student life experience.