Apple Says The Feds Don’t Understand Tech Issues In The iPhone Encryption Case

Apple filed another legal brief today in its standoff with the FBI over iPhone encryption, this time responding to a set of accusatory arguments made in a Justice Department brief last week .

Apple’s attorneys, speaking on a conference call with reporters Tuesday afternoon, said the government has misconstrued the All Writs Act, the 1789 legal statute being used as the legal footing for a February 16 court order won by the FBI. The order demands that Apple build a custom firmware that would disable security features in San Bernardino shooter Syed Farook’s iPhone, enabling law enforcement to break in.

The FBI believes Farook’s phone might contain information connecting the San Bernardino shooters to terrorist groups overseas. Apple believes that creating the custom software would create a security exposure that could end up endangering the security of millions of iPhones.

Apple asked the court to vacate the order on February 25.

Apple’s lawyers say the government is attempting to stretch the All Writs Act to empower the court far beyond what was intended by the Founding Fathers who wrote the act. Apple attorneys Bruce Sewell says in Tuesday’s filing that the All Writs Act can only be used by judges to make orders that are within the bounds of common law and statutes.

In its filing last week, the Justice Department disputed Apple’s argument that complying with the court order would be “unreasonably burdensome.” Apple, it said, has hundreds of engineers and lots of experience building software.

Sewell and company say the government misunderstood why Apple believes complying would be too burdensome. Apple has never claimed it didn’t have the resources to write the custom code requested by the FBI and the court, Sewell points out. Rather, he says, the burden is that the government is asking Apple to write and sign code it knows to be dangerous to users.