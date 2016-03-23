advertisement
advertisement
advertisement

Who Better To Teach You How To Get A Raise Than Sallie Krawcheck?

By FastCo Studios1 minute Read

Ellevest CEO Sallie Krawcheck knows a thing or two about getting ahead in business. In this video, she shares the secrets to some of your toughest problems–from managing a micromanaging boss to negotiating a sweet, sweet raise.

advertisement
advertisement
advertisement

Impact

Creativity

Co.Design

Work Life