Apple Expected To Unveil Another Business-Friendly iPad

At its March 21 press event , Apple is expected to refresh its 9.7-inch iPad line. The new tablet will very likely borrow some new features from the 12.9-inch iPad Pro , which went on sale last November.

The rumor mill says the new 9.7-inch tablet will feature an external magnetic interface (“Smart Connector”) to which a hardware keyboard can be easily attached. It’ll support the Apple Pencil stylus for sketching or writing on the screen.

The new device will get two additional stereo speakers (for a total of four), as the iPad Pro did. It’s said to feature the addition of a flash for its rear-facing camera. And it’s a safe bet that the device will get a faster processor, and will support Apple Pay.

But a lot remains unclear about the new device, even its name. It could be the next in the Air line–the iPad Air 3. Or, it might be classed in the iPad Pro line.

The last 9.7-inch tablet, the iPad Air 2, was released in October 2014. Since then, Apple has released the iPad Mini 4 and the enterprise-oriented 12.9-inch iPad Pro.

This new iPad comes amid tough times for Apple’s tablet business.

IPad sales have been in decline for the past two years. Sales declined 25% in Apple’s fourth quarter 2015, which included the holiday shopping season. In the previous quarter, it sold 9.9 million iPads, marking a 19.5% decline from the year-earlier quarter, and hitting below the 10-million unit mark for the first time since Q4 2011.