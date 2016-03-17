Two Reasons Why You Keep Making Mediocre Hires

We all want to be able to say something similar, and we want “tremendous” to mean many things: right for our company, contributing to a diverse team, passionate about our mission or project, and more. But hiring people who fit that description is more often the exception than the rule, and these are the two main reasons why.

First things first: Many of us aren’t in a position to bring in expensive recruiters and hiring firms in order to source great talent for our teams. But that doesn’t mean settling for mediocre, and often similar, candidates. Partnering with associations, networks, meetup groups, or niche organizations–yes, including some you’ve never heard of–can be a huge opportunity for organizations to improve their talent pipeline. Not only that, but these types of partnerships can also attract a wider network of supporters, users, and investors.

But it takes real commitment and work. To be frank, “partnering” doesn’t mean buying advertising, sponsoring a onetime event, or unloading free stuff on a partner organization’s members. Is there a meetup group in your city that specifically supports women learning to code? Don’t just sponsor the drinks once a year (well, do that, but not just that!)–encourage your staff, especially any women already working in technical positions, to join up and get involved with the group’s members for the long term.

Is there a professional association or geographic network focused on your industry? Don’t become a member just so you can pop a JPEG of their logo on your site (again, do that too, but go further)–actually show up at events, offer to volunteer with outreach or recruitment, and share your experience and knowledge back with the community.

If you build these relationships, you can start attracting smart, qualified, and likely more diverse candidates who you may never have reached or who might not have considered working for you. What’s more, that pool of new applicants will be more self-selected: You won’t be competing with every other company that blanketed the usual job sites with a listing.

Ever applied for a job (or a contract or client) only to learn that the opportunity wasn’t quite as advertised? Often that’s because the organization or hiring manager didn’t exactly know what was needed.