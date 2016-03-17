advertisement
Bar Rescue’s Jon Taffer Explains Why Manipulation Isn’t A Dirty Word In Business

By Valerie Volpacchio

Bar Rescue’s Jon Taffer has a reputation for being a tough, no-nonsense business owner. He stopped by Fast Company to explain to us why he isn’t really an a**hole or emotional in certain situations, it’s just a part of his management plan to deliberately manipulate positive results in his employees. Do you agree with his tactics?

