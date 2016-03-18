Norton Explores The Web’s Dark Side In Compelling Short Doc

The idea of a cyber attack, for most of us, is just that. An idea. Something that occurs out in the digital ether. But a short doc recently released from Norton and agency Grey San Francisco uses the issue of web security to bridge the physical and digital by taking us to specific locations within the secret world of bulletproof data hosts and their effect on online privacy and crime.

In an episode of The Most Dangerous Town on the Internet, a documentary series that started last year, Oscar-winning director Daniel Junge gives us a peek inside a Dutch nuclear bunker, an isolated sea fortress off the U.K. coast, Sweden’s White Mountains, and the rainy streets of Southeast Asia, to meet the people and see the places that make web anonymity possible.

At just shy of 24 minutes, it’s a bold swing at branded content. But thanks to Junge’s eye and engaging hosting duties of British journalist Heydon Prowse, it’s a doc that wouldn’t feel out of place on Vice. Which is to say, it takes a complex, potentially boring topic and presents it in a compelling way that expertly cranks up the dramatic elements.

It’s the latest in an impressive content run for Norton, which over the last couple of years has hacked Santa and covered your ass with RFID-blocking jeans.