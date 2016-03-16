Why Employees And Management Have Such Different Ideas About Company Culture

Culture. Although the word is as battered as a corporate buzzword can be, at its core, workplace culture can actually make or break a business. Case in point: An expose of the Volkswagen emissions scandal suggested that the company’s culture , which was influenced by its history and challenging leadership styles, may have encouraged employees to cheat. Sales plummeted as a result.

On the flip side, Netflix’s culture, which is based on trust and autonomy, is propelling the video service’s revenues to new heights, even as it shifts into a new business model.

Yet while most agree that culture is integral to success, a new survey reveals that there’s a big difference of opinions in what drives it. The latest installment of the Employee Engagement Lifecycle Series titled “Who’s the Boss of Workplace Culture?” from the Workforce Institute at Kronos and WorkplaceTrends, shows that human resources professionals, managers, and employees aren’t in agreement over who drives culture, what’s important to creating a great one, and what can destroy it.

This isn’t too surprising, given that a previous study from Workplace Trends revealed a startling disparity between what managers and workers think about work-life balance. (Hint: Management thinks everyone has work-life balance, but employees want more flexibility.)

To get these latest results, more than 1,800 U.S. adults were given an online questionnaire on various aspects of workplace culture and employee engagement. Among them, one-third were HR professionals, another third were people managers, and the final third were full-time, non-managing employees.

The first area the three groups disagreed on was who was in charge of defining a company’s culture. HR considered themselves at the helm, with about one-third of HR professionals weighing in favor of their department setting the culture. Only 10% of managers and 3% of employees agreed with HR.

Instead, 26% of managers tended to believe that culture was defined by the executive team, while 29% of employees said they were in charge of defining culture. The latter opinion was most prevalent among millennial workers, 40% of whom felt that employees define the culture. Another 28% of employees (of all ages) believe that no one defines workplace culture.