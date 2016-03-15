Uber Goes All In On Food Delivery With Standalone UberEATS App

If for some reason you’re longing for another food delivery service, Uber is ready to serve with the launch of its UberEATS app . The new product expands Uber’s limited food delivery service which, until now, has operated out of the flagship app .

Available on iOS and Android, UberEATS will deliver to customers in Chicago, Houston, Los Angeles, San Francisco, and Toronto—cities that Uber was already servicing with the previous iteration of its service. As per a blog post announcing the new app, “Atlanta, Austin, Dallas, Melbourne, New York, Paris, Seattle, and Washington, D.C. are just around the corner.” The service first debuted in select areas of Los Angeles back in August 2014, when it was called UberFRESH.

“We learned quickly that requesting a ride and ordering a meal are two very different experiences,” the company wrote in its blog post, justifying the need for a dedicated app. “They each deserve their own home.”

Uber’s biggest selling point, it seems, is that the company has drivers stationed across cities at any given time. “In the same way Uber makes it easy to get from A to B, UberEATS makes it easy to get food from the best restaurants in your city,” Jason Droege, the head of Uber’s experimental arm UberEVERYTHING, said in a statement. “Because an Uber driver is never more than a few minutes away, as soon as the food’s ready it’s on its way.”