How “The Americans” Keeps The Jennings Family Real

In the early episodes of season four of the FX drama The Americans, Elizabeth and Philip Jennings (Keri Russell and Matthew Rhys), KGB spies who have been integrated into American life for decades, have to deal with a big problem: Their daughter Paige (Holly Taylor), who just found out their secret, turned around and spilled the beans to the pastor at the church she was attending against her parents’ wishes.

If this were just about any other spy show, Pastor Tim (Kelly AuCoin) would have died long ago. But that would have been too simple a solution for the show’s creator, Joe Weisberg, and his co-showrunner, Joel Fields. “I think we’d rather be real and not exciting than exciting and ridiculous,” says Fields. “The premise of this show and the tone of this show is such that we feel like if we veered into that story all of the real protein of the show, which is the human dynamic, would seep out because that has to feel real. So I think our solution is to tell stories that feel true, and what we never do is try to make them more exciting than they want to be.” Because Paige would be devastated by Pastor Tim’s death and connect it to her parents, the decision to kill him is not as cut-and-dried as it might seem.

Show creator Joe Weisberg and co-showrunner Joel Fields at the red carpet premiere of FX’s The Americans, season four at the NYU Skirball Center for the Performing Arts Photo: Scott Gries, courtesy of FX Networks

This realness is why critics have called The Americans one of television’s very best dramas, and in season four, which premieres tonight, the pressure on the Jennings to keep their identities secret while not destroying themselves or their family is even more acute. Of course, there’s still spy work to do, like protecting a deadly bioweapon agent stolen by a scientist associate, played by new cast member Dylan Baker (Selma, Spider-Man 3).

“Philip’s character has struggled so much with his work-life—balance isn’t quite the word for it—it’s work-life tension. It is a constant problem for him, and I think he’s been reacting in an evolving way to it,” says Weisberg. “It’s been maybe a little more consistent for Elizabeth, but I think there’s been a kind of a slower series of cracks appearing in her, as well. I think you’ll see more of it this season, so that’s been dynamic and evolving in her, as well. That is what the show is about—it’s about showing how these two people suffer and evolve under those strains.”

Because Elizabeth and Philip have to contend with being spies along with all of the human drama in their lives, how do they go about their business without looking like super-spies?

“Our measure is, is it something that would take place in our world?” says Weisberg. “So in just a look back toward prior seasons, Philip and Elizabeth have to dispose of a body in a hotel room, and we actually know of a real case in which a killer had disposed of a body by shoving it into a bag and wheeling it right out the front door of the hotel. It seems like a real thing, and it seemed interesting to explore what that tough human experience of that would be for Philip and Elizabeth. You see Elizabeth get her face cracked on the side of a car, and for a couple episodes she’s complaining about pain in her tooth, and you know that the FBI has put out alerts looking for anybody going in with an injury to their tooth, or jaw, or face, and Philip has to pull out his wife’s tooth. So you just hope that the situations that they’re in, even the ones that are extreme, feel real. The truth is real life deals in sometimes extreme situations.”

Because they’re four seasons in, Weisberg and Fields think they have a good feel for keeping the balance between spy action and personal drama. “I think in a lot of ways in season one, we had to really focus on what we called the marriage story. In every episode we asked ourselves, ‘What’s the marriage story?’ It doesn’t matter if the spy story is working; we’ve got to have the marriage story working,'” says Fields. “And now really, by season four, we don’t have that conversation very much anymore. We’re really talking about is the story working, and the story really is the characters’ story—the marriage story, the family story, and the spy story are just part of the fuel that helps propel it. But there’s no distinction anymore.”