Lee Pace Is An Angry Mountain For Conservation International

Lee Pace has a serious voice. Any voice that’s balked at the Kree Empire’s peace treaty with the Nova Corps to pursue a genocidal campaign against the Xandarians has to be pretty serious. In his latest role, however, Pace isn’t roaming the galaxy but backing quite a different struggle here on Earth.

The Golden Globe-nominated actor is the latest big name to lend his voice to nature, becoming a scolding mountain in Conservation International‘s long-running, star-studded PSA campaign “Nature Is Speaking.”

Launched in 2014, the PSA series was created by TBWA Media Arts Lab and ad legend Lee Clow. The films include natural wonders narrated by Penélope Cruz, Harrison Ford, Liam Neeson, Lupita Nyong’o, Edward Norton, Robert Redford, Julia Roberts, Ian Somerhalder, Kevin Spacey and Reese Witherspoon. According to Conservation International, the films have been viewed more than 46 million times across 33 countries in 10 languages, garnering more than 2.2 billion total impressions.

Back when the campaign started, Clow told Co.Create the idea was to flip the script a bit on the traditional environmental PSA, which typically portrayed nature as something weak in need of saving. “So many of the groups speaking about conservation and climate change assume that man can fix the planet, as opposed to the idea that nature has been here for billions of years and we’ve been here for a nanosecond of that time span,” Clow said at the time. “Nature will be here long after us, so the idea that we can fix nature is I think kind of preposterous, but the idea that we desperately need nature and we better be the best stewards we can be because of that, might be a more democratic and all-inclusive appeal. As opposed to right versus left, corporations versus ecologists, this is about the human race versus extinction. It’s all of us, as opposed to various factions and groups.”

Behind the scenes: