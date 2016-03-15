Is Bjarke Ingels Just Trolling Us Now?

On Sunday’s 60 Minutes segment about his work , serial soundbite machine Bjarke Ingels unveiled a model for the forthcoming Washington Redskins stadium. The curvaceous design features a semi-transparent rain screen, spiral of ramps along the perimeter, oh, and a giant moat traversed by pedestrian bridges. Yes, BIG has reprised a Medieval defense mechanism.

The public swiftly mocked and lampooned the design for its out-of-touch moat, dated rollerbladers, and depiction of rock climbers repelling down the building’s edifice, calling it “jellyfish barf,” an “elegant bedpan,” a “convenient piss ditch”—and the zingers are sure to keep coming.

Some people took jabs at Redskins owner Dan Snyder, voted “The Most Hated” owner by Sports Illustrated:

Others poked fun at the Redskins’ on-field performance:

Old-school architecture fans might appreciate the nod to Tampa’s now-demolished stadium:

Meanwhile, someone points out that football is a winter sport. While the average temperature in D.C. in September is 70 degrees, it’s typically in the 30s from December through February. Perhaps the moat turns into a skating rink? Having the water feature could open it up for year-round use, the architects say.

All disses about the architectural design aside, what the football team ought to reconsider is a new name (more on the racism of some American sports teams here):