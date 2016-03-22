Fast Company Is Hiring A Breaking News Reporter & A News Editor

Fast Company is looking for a full-time breaking news reporter based in New York to cover fast-developing news updates in the worlds of business, technology, creativity, and innovation. The reporter will be responsible for writing 8-12 posts a day, from aggregated summaries to reported stories. This is a paid freelance position.

We are aiming for smart, engaged coverage that informs and enlightens our readers. The reporter should be a news addict, keeping an eye on TweetDeck and staying on top of breaking news stories. They will be responsible for coming up with interesting angles, compelling ways to advance stories, and creative ways of framing the narrative, in addition to original reporting.

This job is right for you if:

You have excellent news instincts.

You have several years’ experience as a news reporter who can turn around clean copy on a tight deadline.

You have the capacity to thrive in a fast-paced newsroom.

You are an engaging and highly accurate writer who gets Fast Company‘s voice and style.

You never miss a deadline–even a short one.

You are an independent self-starter, but you also enjoy collaborating with others.

We are proud of the culture we have created–our team is thoughtful, hardworking, cooperative. The ideal candidate will share those characteristics. To apply, please email a cover letter and resume to mbaram@fastcompany.com.

Fast Company is looking for a part-time news editor based in New York to edit and publish late-breaking stories in the late afternoon and early evening. The editor will also be responsible for assigning and writing 5-10 posts a day on our FastCoNews feed during a 4 p.m. – 7 p.m. shift in our NYC office. This is a paid freelance position.

The right candidate is a newshound who is obsessed with technology, business, creativity, and innovation and has a track record of coming up with smart angles and compelling ways to advance breaking-news stories.

The job is right for you if: