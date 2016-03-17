When Data—Not Humans—Guide VC Funding, More Women Win

“Traditionally, entrepreneurs have raised money in old-boy networks, typically in San Francisco or New York,” says CircleUp CEO Ryan Caldbeck. From CircleUp’s start in 2012, it has aimed to help entrepreneurs bypass this network–instead providing an online marketplace that connects consumer-product startups with accredited investors who can make investments through its platform. “On CircleUp, [who you know] is not what’s important,” Caldbeck says. “We have the network. We give the network to everyone.”

Four years later, about 160 startups—companies that sell everything from organic cosmetics to wearable computers—have together raised $180 million through CircleUp. Although traditional investment firms have contributed more than half of the funding, the group of entrepreneurs whom they have financed has a much different composition than its counterpart in the world of traditional venture funding. Though women own about a third of small businesses, a recent report from the Senate committee on small business and entrepreneurship found that female entrepreneurs receive about 4% of the total value of all conventional small business loans, and only 7% of venture capital funding. Researchers at Babson College found that only 2.7% of venture capital-funded companies had a woman CEO. Among the 160 startups that have raised money on CircleUp, by contrast, 35% have female CEOs or founders, and 34% of all the growth equity invested has gone to those female-led companies.

Comparing CircleUp entrepreneurs to entrepreneurs in general is a bit of an apples-to-bananas comparison, as CircleUp focuses only on consumer products, while most studies about fundraising include multiple product categories or focus on tech startups. But women with projects on Kickstarter have experienced a similar boost. And CircleUp’s tech-focused competitors also report funding higher percentages of female entrepreneurs than traditional investors.

Online investment marketplace SeedInvest says that 20% of companies that have raised money through its website have had a female CEO or founder, while MicroVentures Marketplace, a similar company that allows both accredited and non-accredited investors, says 15% of companies funded on its platform have had female founders or CEOs. When business tracking software company PitchBook looked at companies that had raised traditional venture capital since 2005, by contrast, it found that only 9.7% of them had female founders or CEOs.

These companies have not completely removed gatekeepers. CircleUp says it has received about 10,000 applications from entrepreneurs who want to raise money on the website. Its team has selected fewer than 160 to post on the site, less than 5%, but its application-based approach has unwittingly removed some opportunities for bias. Entrepreneurs do not, for instance, need to give an in-person pitch, which suggests investors will instinctually find more persuasive if presented by a man.