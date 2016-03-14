The Original Mac Now Makes Sweet Waffles, Too

The original Macintosh 128K, released in 1984, was a landmark machine that brought usable, user interface to computers for the first time. But there was just one problem: It didn’t make waffles.

32 years later, Dominique Ansel’s ‘Waffle Computer’ pays sweet tribute to the legacy. It’s part of his American Dreams dessert tasting menu, available at his West Village bakery now. Enjoy, just don’t you dare get those crumbs on the keyboard.

The ‘Waffle Computer’ is served at their U.P. tasting table upstairs as part of their new American Dreams menu.