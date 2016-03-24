How (And Why) Even Local Businesses Are Focused On ‘Customer Experience’

There’s a statistic that’s being thrown around a lot this week at Adobe Summit in Las Vegas, the company’s annual marketing conference: 89 percent of companies say they are looking to compete this year primarily on customer experience–whatever that means.

What’s with the remaining 11 percent?

“I want to take you down the rabbit hole, not give you just a few conclusions,” Loni Stark told the crowd at a back-to-basics session at Summit.

“What used to be the manufacture of mass production of things is becoming the mass customization of things.”

– Loni Stark, senior director of strategy and product marketing, Adobe

Stark is a senior director of strategy and product marketing at Adobe, and she sees “customer experience holdouts” as being hampered by an unclear definition of what customer experience actually means.

Stark provided her own definition through the story of a landscaping company she found on Facebook. She clicked on its display ad and went to the company’s site, where she entered her address and contact information to get a quote. To her surprise, the site gave her an estimate while she waited—no in-person walk-around was necessary.

“It blew my mind,” Stark admitted.