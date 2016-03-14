Get Ready To Stream Movies With Gogo’s New In-Flight Wi-Fi Service

I’m flying high over Central Texas, watching Friday Night Lights, one of the best TV shows ever made about the state.

But this isn’t on seat-back, airline-provided TV. This is on my MacBook Air, courtesy of Gogo’s newest in-flight Wi-Fi service, a system that aims to provide true high-speed Internet in the sky, a far cry from the slow, balky speeds many people are used to when flying.

Launching soon in Mexico on Gogo’s initial partner Aeromexico (and before too long in the United States on Delta’s fleet) the new service, known as 2KU, feeds between 20 and 25 megabits per second of broadband to planes in the network. In practice during a demonstration flight I took today, tied to the South by Southwest festival in Austin, I measured download speeds of between 12.43 Mbps and 14.61 Mbps.

Upload speeds, which Gogo will throttle at airlines’ request, topped out at about 0.35 Mbps.

According to Blane Boynton, Gogo’s vice president of product management, the 2KU system is based on a new antenna that provides twice the efficiency of the company’s two-year-old KU system.

“It’s a major step change in antenna technology,” Boynton said. “It allows us to use satellites in the air today more efficiently than the next best alternatives. What that translates to for passengers is higher throughput and faster speeds. At the aircraft level, that means higher capacity: More people can use it, and people can do deeper things.” Throughput refers to high Internet capacity.

As noted earlier, that definitely includes enabling streaming services like Netflix, HBO Go, or Amazon, as well as the ability to watch YouTube and other online videos, and impressively, at a very home-network quality.