This New Brooklyn Grocery Is Designed For Zero Waste

In the 10-block radius around Sarah Metz’s apartment in Brooklyn, there are around 50 bodegas and five or six grocery stores. None have bulk bins; like typical markets, pretty much everything you can buy comes wrapped in plastic or cardboard.

Metz is hoping to change that by opening a new packaging-free, zero-waste grocery store.

She was inspired in part by the fact that only a small fraction of plastic packaging is recycled–about 14%–which is one reason that between 5.3 million and 14 million tons of plastic end up in the ocean every year.

“I’ve become more and more aware of, and almost morally burdened by, the amount of waste we generate as humans and the role consumerism plays,” Metz says. “On a more personal and local level, I’m frustrated by the grocery options in my community. I enjoy cooking and trying new ingredients, but I’m limited by the fact that I’m buying for one person and have a kitchen with minimal storage.”

Metz, who has a full-time day job as a pediatric occupational therapist, started researching zero-waste groceries in her free time–and became so obsessed with the idea that she put together a business plan and took a trip to Europe to visit some pioneering new zero-waste supermarket chains emerging there.

The result was The Fillery, a new project now raising funds on Kickstarter. The store will mostly sell dry goods–flours, nuts, coffee, spices, chocolate, cereal, and hundreds of other items–all dispensed from bulk bins into customers’ own containers. Some liquids, like olive oil, will be sold from refill stations. The store will also carry a few perishables like eggs and milk, and some local products, like jam, in “sustainable” packaging–i.e., not plastic.

The store is designed to help people rethink what they actually need to buy. “We recognize that we cannot replace everything within a regular grocery store–and we don’t aim to,” says Metz. “That’s actually part of the point–there is so much excess in a regular grocery store, which is a big contributor to both food and packaging waste.”