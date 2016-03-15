These Are The Best Cities For Minority-Owned Businesses

The recession turned out to be a boom time for starting new businesses. That’s when the U.S. economy lost more than 8 million jobs starting in late 2007, and the convergence of unemployed workers with no alternative job offerings created the most fertile environment for entrepreneurship in more than a decade, according to analysis of Census and Bureau of Labor Statistics data published in the Journal of Economics and Management Strategy.

A second trend that emerged post-recession is the rise of minority entrepreneurship. According to the most recent government data, 2.2 million non-white Americans started their own businesses in the aftermath of the economic downturn–growing 38% between 2007 and 2012. That’s more than triple the population growth of minorities, government data show.

But being a minority business owner has its challenges. Even though they now make up 29% of all U.S. firms, up from 22% in 2007, minority-owned businesses still only account for 4% of all business revenue in the U.S. Additionally, a recent report from the Minority Business Development Agency found that despite this growth, the average gross receipts for those firms dropped by 16%.

That’s due in part to the fact that minorities–like women–have less access to capital. For example, according to CB Insights report in 2015, only 1% of venture-backed founders were black, while the census shows they make up the largest racial minority, or about 14.3% of Americans.

There are some areas across the country that have proven to be more favorable toward minority business owners. Nerdwallet, a financial advice and tools site, analyzed government data to fine the best places for minority entrepreneurs to start and run their businesses.

To do this, they first pulled together 178 metropolitan areas with populations of 250,000 or higher, then factored in the business climate from the Census Bureau’s Survey of Business Owners that comprised 55% of the overall score. They then looked at the health of the local economy based on three metrics from the Census Bureau’s American Community Survey for 20% of the score. Finally, access to financing that rounded out the remaining 25% of the score was garnered from data from the Small Business Administration (SBA) and the American Community Survey.

NerdWallet’s data analyst Jonathan Todd points out that it was important to look beyond areas with high concentrations of minority-owned businesses. If they had, only five states would be represented. Judging by overall favorable conditions still has some states such as California well represented, but others such as Utah with a rising population rate of Hispanics, and Fayetteville, Arkansas; Anchorage, Alaska; and Cedar Rapids, Iowa.