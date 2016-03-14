The Cast Of “Game Of Thrones” Lend Their Voices To The Syrian Refugee Crisis

The cast of HBO’s Game of Thrones are busy people. Their filming schedule is intense as hell, and takes them to scattered parts of the world. They’re increasingly in-demand as actors in other sci-fi/fantasy series. They have to work extra hard to avoid dropping spoilers as season six–which goes off-book from George R.R. Martin’s series for the first time–nears its April premiere. And they’re a bunch that’s eager to lend their voices (and remarkable collection of accents) to worthy causes. (Even if it sometimes means teaming up with Coldplay .)

The latest cause to receive some Westerosi support is the Syrian refugee crisis, which–through a partnership between HBO, the International Rescue Committee and Omaze–launched a multi-platform campaign called “Rescue Has No Boundaries.” Under the hashtag #RealmToTheRescue, fans are encouraged to donate to the IRC, which helps relocate refugees in safe countries, including the U.S. Because it’s Omaze, which turns charitable giving into a raffle-like drawing for amazing experiences, those donations come with a chance to engage more fully with the world of Westeros–or at least the people who bring it to life on your TV. Donors are entered to win a trip to LA to attend the season six premiere, and to carry their house’s banner at the afterparty. If raffles aren’t your thing, there are other perks to induce the charitably minded to up their offerings: $100 gets you an exclusive T-shirt, while $1,000 lands you a replica of Arya’s sword Needle. (If you’re a bad person, meanwhile, you can pony up $1,500 and receive an authentic replica of the Lannister family shield.)

The accompanying video for the campaign is spoiler-free (as in, Kit Harrington, who plays Jon Snow, isn’t in it), but it does feature the bulk of the cast imploring viewers to the urgency of the crisis that Syrian refugees face, and letting them know how best to make a difference. And if Jamie Lannister and Ramsey Bolton telling you to do the right thing doesn’t inspire you, what does?