Why We Need To Stop Thinking Of Getting Fired As A Bad Thing

The word “fired,” meant as a colloquial term for dismissing someone from employment, comes with such emotional implications that it can often leave people who have separated from their jobs feeling ashamed and unwanted.

Patty McCord, Netflix’s former chief talent officer, told Fast Company she’d prefer it if the word was removed from HR talk altogether: “Why do we call it ‘getting fired’? Are we shooting people?”

McCord, who now works as a consultant and advises companies like Warby Parker and HubSpot on leadership and culture, would rather call it “moving on.” And moving on from a company, whether it was originally the employer’s or the employee’s idea, isn’t necessarily a bad thing, yet the word “fired” can often make it seem so.

But if we want to change the way we think about someone leaving a company, we need to change the way we think about work. In the book, The Alliance: Managing Talent in the Networked Age, LinkedIn cofounder Reid Hoffman, along with coauthors Chris Yeh and Ben Casnocha, say relationships between employers and employees should be viewed as an alliance where employers are upfront and honest with new hires about their “tour of duty,” and how long each mission will take. That way, it takes away the unrealistic expectation that either, or both, parties can have about the relationship being lifelong, where nothing ever changes.

“The metaphor that people typically use [when thinking about work] is that it is a family relationship,” says Yeh, an entrepreneur and writer, but the family metaphor becomes erroneous when people are asked to leave a company, because “we’re not allowed to fire our family members.”

Employers are able to admit—and be okay with—the knowledge that their employees won’t be there forever.

Instead, “the alliance says there are two independent parties that are coming together around certain mutual goals,” says Yeh. “They are going to be very specific about how they work together, really spelling this out and managing expectations, so they’re able to be more honest with each other and build a greater sense of trust.”

That way, employers and employees have a clear sense of what they’re trying to get out of the other party from the beginning. Employees know their mission, and how it will benefit the company and their own career. Employers are able to admit—and be okay with—the knowledge that their employees won’t be there forever.