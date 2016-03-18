The Seven Flaws Of Flextime

If having happy, engaged employees is a goal of most businesses, is flextime the simple solution for getting there? Workplace experts admit offering flexible schedules comes with benefits, and a lot of employees say it’s important to them. But before you let your employees make their own hours experts say companies need to know the potential pitfalls.

Scheduling meetings, and getting prompt answers to calls and emails suffer when employees are on varying work hours, and this could slow the progress on important projects, says Charles Mitchell, cofounder of the recruiting and staffing firm All About People. “The wasted time could really add up,” he says. “To head this off, make sure expectations are communicated well ahead of deadlines, and agree on a time during regular hours for that employee to always be available by email or phone.”

Flextime could impact your relationship with customers, creating bottlenecks when some employees are out, says Mitchell. “Being understaffed can lead to costly gaps in service, and disappoint otherwise loyal customers,” he says. “This is another situation that would be partly solved by agreeing on a time during regular business hours that your employee will always be available.”

If there’s competition in the office or if the boss never takes time off, employees may feel pressured to not use the program, and this can lead to a workaholic culture, says Angela Howell, author of Finding the Gift: Daily Meditations for Mindfulness.

“At least with nine-to-five employees, there’s a suggested starting and stopping point, and a realistic gauge of what’s acceptable productivity in a regular workday,” she says.

Having employees working from home or nontraditional hours also results in less face time and bonding. “In the entrepreneurship world, they call it ‘collision points’ where coffee spots and ping pong tables are intended to ensure employees run into each other to communicate, socialize, and build camaraderie,” says Chip Manning, director of the Babson Center for Global Commerce at Sewanee: The University of the South. “Flextime can run counter to this desire.”

A flextime employee may actually burn out quicker, says Howell. “They may not be working any more hours than before, but they may begin to feel they are always working, or always feel compelled to be working due to the absence of structured hours and a designated work space,” she says.