SXSW’s Online Harassment Summit Nods At The Problem, But Finds Few Real Solutions

The South By Southwest Interactive conference in Austin is a celebration of the fun, camaraderie, and innovation of the Internet, but in recent years the event has been forced to take a frank look at the darker side of the web–harassment and bullying.

This year the conference organizers facilitated an event called the Online Harassment Summit, a gathering of victims of online harassment and industry representatives who might be able to come up with constructive ways to do something about the problem.

Last year, SXSW organizers had to cancel a couple of panels related to the Gamergate controversy, in which female gaming developers were showered with online hate and even death threats. One of the poster children for the controversy, Brooklyn-based gaming blogger Caroline Sinders, took part in this year’s summit. Another event featured a group that said it was concerned about ethics in gaming journalism but was widely considered sympathetic to the male members of the gaming community who took part in the harassment.

This year’s day-long summit took place at a Hyatt Regency across the river in South Austin, somewhat removed from the main conference downtown. Many were worried about potential security problems at the event, as Gamergate remains an emotionally charged issue for many.

Fortunately, the summit went off without any incidents. Attendees said the police and security presence was “noticeably high,” reports USA Today. Summit attendees even had to have their bags checked, and panels at the event opened with a statement directing attendees to “act responsibly and treat each other with respect.”

Sinders told the BBC that the out-of-the-way location of the summit says a lot about how the tech industry regards the issue of harassment. She says the industry has begun to acknowledge that harassment is a real problem, but has made little real progress toward fixing it in a systematic way.

“I worry at a place like [SXSW], because it was thrown together so hastily, it was more around talking about harassment and not about solving harassment,” Sinders said.