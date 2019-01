Actor-director-producer Mark Duplass ( Togetherness ) and Alex Lehmann, the director of the documentary Asperger’s Are Us , sat down with Fast Company‘s Noah Robischon to discuss “Finding the Comedy in All Things Serious.”

Duplass sees tons of movies in the rough cut stage, but most have “no beating heart to it.” Watch to find out what he looks for in new projects, his “funnel” model of discovering an audience, and how he thinks technology is affecting the way we talk about TV and film.