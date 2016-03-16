Here’s How Self-Centeredness Can Make You More Considerate

In our fast-paced, social media–obsessed, personal brand–fixated society, some say we’re becoming more narcissistic and self-centered. And maybe we are. But since it’s so natural to think of oneself, maybe the better question than how to do less of it is how to turn that habit to better use. And in fact, a mounting body of research hints at a paradoxical possibility: Thinking about yourself–in one way in particular–might actually make you more considerate of others.

Thinking about ourselves, especially where our legacies are concerned, leads to actions focused on how other people will benefit.

First, a story. When you hear the name “Nobel,” no doubt you think of the Nobel prizes, designed to celebrate academic, cultural, and scientific advances. The Swedish inventor Alfred Nobel established these awards near the turn of the 19th century, and they’ve served as his beneficent legacy since his death in 1896.

But the story could’ve been different. In 1888, Nobel’s brother died, and a newspaper erroneously published an obituary for Alfred. Nobel, who’d amassed a fortune by inventing dynamite, read his own obituary. It was titled, “The Merchant of Death Is Dead” and described him as a man whose wealth rested on “finding ways to kill more people faster than ever before.” Nobel was alarmed. He wanted his life to have meant something more positive, and donated nearly all of his assets (which would have been worth U.S. $3.1 billion today) to establish the Nobel prizes.

Legacy isn’t something that only 19th-century industrialists thought about. Consider a few recent headlines: “Tim Cook’s Stance on Privacy Could Define His Apple Legacy”; “The Legacy of Antonin Scalia—The Unrelenting Provoker”; “The Greatness of Kobe Bryant’s Legacy Is Clear Where It Matters Most.” Our society scrutinizes leaders’ actions, and their legacies follow suit, taking shape during their own lifetimes.

That hasn’t been lost on the leadership industry. Robert Galford and Regina Maruca’s book Your Leadership Legacy argues that thinking about how you’ll be remembered is crucial to developing decision-making skills that line up with your values (you can even take their survey to evaluate your own leadership legacy). In the best-selling classic A Leader’s Legacy, James Kouzes and Barry Posner see it rather grandly:

By asking ourselves how we want to be remembered, we plant the seeds for living our lives as if we matter. By living each day as if we matter, we offer up our own unique legacy. By offering up our own unique legacy, we make the world we inhabit a better place than we found it.

And they’re not alone in that sentiment. Similar books abound, like Leading with Your Legacy in Mind by Andrew Thorn and What’s Your Legacy? by Jacqueline Moore and Steven Sonsino, not to mention the host of articles in Fast Company, Forbes, Businessweek, and others that all ask us to think about about ourselves in much the same legacy-minding terms.

The thing is, they may not be wrong to do so.