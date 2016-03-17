Three Social Media Mistakes That Can Disqualify You For A Job

Picture job searching as a two-way mirror. On one side, there’s you: a hopeful job seeker Googling everything and anything you can find out about your dream employer. And on the other side is your potential employer who can now look in every nook and cranny online to learn all about you.

You may be thinking: “Will companies really take the time to look at my social media accounts?” The answer? Absolutely. A recent study by the Society for Human Resource Management (SHRM) found that 84% of employers recruit via social media, and 43% of employers screen job candidates through social networks and search engines.

And what they find could give you a leg up, but it could also disqualify you from your dream job. The same study found 36% of companies have actually disqualified job candidates after doing an online search or viewing an applicant’s social media. Ouch.

“It’s the recruiting world we live in now,” Matt Lanier, a corporate recruiter at Eliassen Group, a Massachusetts staffing agency, told The Huffington Post. “If the candidates are willing to publicly post something on social media, a potential employer has every right to factor it in when considering you for a job.”

So the big question is: What could hiring managers ding you for after searching you online? What boots you out of the running? And better yet, what changes on your social media would make you a more attractive hire? We spoke with industry experts and hiring managers to reveal social media turnoffs and what you can do instead that’ll send you to the top of the resume pile.

If hiring managers can’t find you online, it’s not a good sign. It looks like you either have something to hide or nothing to show, both of which will send your resume to the bottom of the pile.

“I would definitely wonder about the background of a tech professional who had zero presence on social media, rather than the individual who has a well-managed LinkedIn and Twitter presence, but prefers that their personal social media such as Facebook remains private,” Dawn Edmiston, clinical associate professor of marketing at the College of William and Mary, told CIO.com.