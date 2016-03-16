How To Get A Job Offer At The End Of Your Internship

They tell you: “ Get an internship , even if it’s unpaid. It’s great experience.” So you do. If you’re an overachiever, you may even land five internships by the time you graduate. Lost in all this is what they don’t tell you: how to turn all of that hard work into a full-time job.

Roughly 52% of interns converted their internship into a job in 2015, reports the National Association of Colleges and Employers. So what are they doing right that you’re not?

Well, first of all, to go from “intern” to “employee,” you’ll need to do more than just deliver great performance. “Interns think, ‘If I just do great work for my boss, I’ll get a job,’ but that’s not necessarily the case,” says Mark Lyden, author of College Students: Do This! Get Hired!

Unlike the advice you’ve been getting, we’re going to clearly lay out exactly what you need to parlay your internship into a full-time job. Isn’t that what you’ve been looking for this whole time?

Sit down with your supervisor when the internship starts and clearly articulate your goals. Lead with the biggie: “My goal is to perform at such a high level that I get a full-time job offer.” Your manager isn’t a mind reader, so don’t assume he or she knows that you want a job, says Lyden, who adds that some college students only take an internship to gain experience, acquire certain skills, or test what it’s like to work in a particular industry.

Also, meet with a representative in human resources to express that your intent is to get hired. “Human resources is going to hear of entry-level job openings well in advance of the job being posted,” says Lauren Berger, CEO of InternQueen.com.

Many managers are uncomfortable providing feedback to interns. But you’ll need input from your manager to improve your skills and prove you’re worth hiring, says Larry Chiagouris, a marketing professor at Pace University and author of The Secret to Getting a Job after College: Marketing Tactics to Turn Degrees into Dollars.