What An Upcoming U.S. Government Survey Will Mean For Freelancers

Back in February 2005, the Bureau of Labor Statistics identified 7% of U.S. workers as “independent contractors,” which included independent consultants and freelancers. Today, some 40% of the workforce consists of contingent workers: freelancers, contract workers, and part-time workers.

While the freelance economy has certainly been spurred by the growth of the sharing economy, the likes of Uber, Airbnb, and Taskrabbit can’t account for all or even most of that expansion. Millions of Americans now work independently as contractors, web designers, virtual assistants, and much more.

In fact, today’s labor market would be barely recognizable to someone from 2005–which is why the U.S. Department of Labor announced steps early this year to help get a better handle on what freelancing actually looks like in 2016. Here’s what that could mean for independent workers of all stripes.

“I’m excited to announce that our Bureau of Labor Statistics is working with the Census Bureau to rerun the Contingent Worker Supplement to the Current Population Survey,” Secretary of Labor Thomas E. Perez wrote on his blog in January. “It will give us reliable, credible insight into what’s going on across a range of work arrangements—from independent contractors to temporary employees to workers holding multiple jobs at the same time.”

The government uses “Standard Industrial Classification” codes to track types of work, but they need to be updated to reflect today’s workforce.

The Contingent Worker Supplement will become part of the next population survey in May 2017. When the population survey was last run in 2005, it measured the number of people who said they didn’t expect their jobs to last or else reported working temporary jobs. That included independent contractors, which the survey defined as “independent consultants, or freelance workers, whether they were self-employed or wage and salary workers.”

Right now, the government doesn’t have recent, accurate data on those growing millions of American freelancers, which means it can’t keep up with their needs. According to Perez, the information from the new survey will help the Labor Department understand current trends, which he says is “essential to smart policy making and smart business.”

As Mike McDerment, CEO of FreshBooks, points out in the Huffington Post, “Everything from mortgages to tax filing to Social Security was designed in and for an era when nearly every American worked for a company and got a regular paycheck. That era has long passed. We need a new mind-set for a new era, one where working on your own is as common as working for someone else.”