This Kind Of Music Can Make You More Agreeable, Says Science

In the recent Oscar winner The Big Short, the awkward but brilliant investor Michael Burry copes with the stress brought on by angry clients through means familiar to certain suburban teenagers: heavy metal. Throughout the film, he constantly blasts hard rock in his office while he works and drums along to Pantera at home as his world crashes down on him.

Despite what our parents told us about angry music (usually at the same time that we donned headphones blaring said music in order to drown them out), Burry’s coping strategy has been proven by science as an excellent way to become more agreeable when we’re upset.

Christian Bale as Michael Burry Photo: courtesy of Paramount Pictures

To reach this conclusion, a group of scientists took music fans and made them angry. They then had them listen to angry music for 10 minutes. The music caused participants to perk up (what scientists call “state arousal”), but it also did something surprising. Instead of making the angry people angrier, it resulted in, as the results published last year in the journal Frontiers in Human Neuroscience indicated, “an increase in positive emotions.”

Music can help us . . . process anger instead of stifling or augmenting it.

The study concluded that for fans of rock music especially, “Listening to extreme music may represent a healthy way of processing anger.”

Research shows that despite what we’re often told, bottling up anger is quite unhealthy. Resisting negative emotions unfortunately tends to make people feel worse than embracing them. At the same time, acting out our anger can make us more angry and has unpleasant side effects; punching a coworker because they made you mad is a good way to end up unhappy and unemployed. It turns out that music can help us avoid both by helping us process anger instead of stifling or augmenting it.

Shane Snow is cofounder of Contently and author of Smartcuts.

The human brain distinguishes between two different categories of emotion: felt emotions and perceived emotions. The latter are emotions that you infer from the context around you—such as from music or art or other people. Music helps us perceive strong emotions, empathize with them, and work through them.

It’s sort of like when you shake a soda bottle. If you twist the cap off all at once, soda will spill everywhere. If you shake it and do nothing, pressure builds and takes a long time to dissipate—and a small provocation might cause it to explode. But if you slowly twist the bottle cap to release the pressure, your angry soda calms down much faster.