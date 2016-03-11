Obama Delivers Subtle Blow Against Apple In Encryption Fight

First the venomous court filing from the Justice Department Thursday, then the comments of United States Attorney General Loretta Lynch on Colbert Thursday night, and today President Obama’s comments against “absolutism” and “cell phone fetishism” in a talk at the South by Southwest conference.

It’s been a tough 24 hours for Apple’s ongoing PR effort to convince the American public that denying the government access to iPhones isn’t irresponsible or anti-American, but rather pro-consumer. Apple has refused to comply with a court order demanding that it build a piece of custom firmware to help the FBI break into the iPhone 5c used by San Bernardino shooter Syed Farook.

The president said before his remarks in Texas that he wouldn’t address the Apple vs. FBI case specifically, but he clearly came down on the side of law enforcement in his comments to some 2,100 tech enthusiasts and media.

Obama gave several examples of how Americans are already asked to sacrifice their privacy in the name of justice and national security. For example, we do that when we submit to security checks at the airport, he said.

The president was most certainly referencing the Apple v. FBI case in this comment:

“If it’s technologically possible to make an impenetrable device or system, where encryption is so strong that there’s no key—there’s no door—then how do we apprehend the child pornographer? How do we solve or disrupt a terrorist plot? What mechanisms do we have to even do things like tax enforcement?” the president asked.

“If you can’t crack that at all, if government can’t get in, then everyone’s walking around with a Swiss bank account in their pocket, right?” the president asked. “This notion that somehow our data is different and can be walled off from those other trade-offs we make, I believe, is incorrect.”