Nod Wants To Give You Control Over Virtual Worlds

There are two tiers of virtual reality right now. Both Oculus and HTC are releasing expensive headsets this year that connect to your PC to provide rich VR experiences with full movement of your head and body, as well as motion controls that track the movement of your hands.

The second tier is mobile VR, with products like Samsung’s Gear VR and Google’s Cardboard. You slide your phone into a headset and get an experience where your head moves around in 360 degrees. It doesn’t track your body or your hands. You have to use a bluetooth game controller or, in the case of the Gear VR, the little trackpad on the side of the headset.

Project Goa from Nod Labs wants to bridge the gap between the two tiers. CEO Anush Elangovan raises his hand to make his point, telling Fast Company, “There’s HTC Vive for tracking. There’s Oculus Rift.” Elangovan lowers his hand, “Then there’s a huge drop off to Gear VR and Cardboard.” Raising his hand once more, he adds, “Where we position ourselves is we get you there in the mobile form factor.”

An infrared camera sits on a table. A small tracking attachment goes on the front of the headset. And a pair of motion controls go in your hands. The camera tracks how the headset and the controls move, bringing that extra layer of motion capture that PC-based virtual reality has to mobile VR.

The camera has a 120-degree field of view, tracking the infrared lights on the headset and controllers at 100 frames per second, with sub-millimeter accuracy, for up to 8 feet away from the camera. A processor inside the camera’s base handles the processing of this motion and sends it back to the headset thru the attachment affixed to it. So now apps can be controlled with your hands and respond to how you move your body, not just how you turn your head. The company’s combination of tracking software and sensor fusion software makes it all work. (And conveniently, the camera base also doubles as a charging station for the controllers).

Nod Labs unveiled Project Goa at GDC to attract developers to pre-order development kits that will be coming a few months later and to start working with Nod’s software. The company expects to release the consumer version of Goa in the fourth quarter this year, though no firm date or price has been revealed.