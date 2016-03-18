The Insider’s Guide To Landing A Book Deal

For business leaders, publishing a book can mean greater credibility, bigger sales, lucrative speaking engagements, and other career and business benefits. But “getting a book deal” isn’t as simply as penning a manuscript and selling it. If you’re ready to put your message in a book, here are seven insights that will make you look less like a newbie as you navigate the road to landing a book deal.

“First and foremost, we really look for an exciting and commercial concept that is well-executed and well-written,” says Jennifer Schuster, executive editor at Penguin Random House. Even though many books cover familiar territory, it’s essential to set yourself apart by bringing your unique experiences, voice, and brand to the topic, she says. A unique perspective can make a familiar topic seem new.

However, even the best idea is going to be a tough sell if the author doesn’t have a following or platform. It’s increasingly important, Schuster says. “It’s a very crowded and noisy marketplace, and really important for authors to bring to the table their own platform and channel for reaching potential readers,” she says.

But platform means more than thousands of social media followers, although many publishers like to see those numbers in at least the five-figure range. Literary agent Joy Tutela with the David Black Literary Agency says the first thing she looks for in an author’s platform is his or her speaking schedule. When an author is regularly booked for speaking engagements about his or her topic, that represents a commitment to sharing the idea as well as an avenue for book sales, she says.

Schuster values a strong email newsletter program more than an unengaged social media following. But be prepared to show how you’re going to get the word out about your book to interested readers. It’s important to show that people are engaged.

A business author should think of his or her book as a new product launch, says Stephen S. Power, senior editor at business publisher Amacom. Scour bookshelves to see if there’s a hole in the market. What can your book add or improve upon in its subject area? Why will people choose your book rather than the other titles on the shelf? Tutela works with authors to help them understand how similar books have sold to prove that there is a market for the book. Nielsen Book Scan is a subscription service that reports book sales numbers.

It’s also important to notice what’s selling. Right now, Power is seeing books sell on engagement and retention. He predicts that Amacom’s forthcoming The 10 Laws of Trust by JetBlue CEO Joel Peterson “will be huge.” Business books are typically prescriptive—a successful book will have solutions. Tutela says stories with a unique hero’s journey—such as #Girlboss by Sophia Amoruso or New Rules of the Game: 10 Strategies for Women in the Workplace by HGTV cofounder Susan Packard—are perennial favorites. Schuster is seeing personalized business books do well, such as LaLa Anthony’s The Power Playbook.