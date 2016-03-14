Why Are So Many Managers Afraid Of Talking To Their Employees?

Giving feedback–positive or negative–ranks high on managers’ lists of challenging responsibilities. Who wouldn’t sweat in anticipation of giving an employee a performance review or debriefing a team after the completion of a project?

So it’s no wonder that a new survey conducted by Harris Poll on behalf of Interact revealed that a majority (69%) of leaders confessed to being uncomfortable communicating with their staff.

The online survey polled 1,120 employed U.S. workers, 616 of whom manage employees in the workplace. Among those in leadership positions, more than a third (37%) admitted to being uncomfortable giving direct feedback to an employee if they believed that person would respond in a negative way.

But they don’t just shrink from potential bad behavior. One in five managers said they have trouble giving praise for a job well done, and another 16% have difficulty crediting others with good ideas.

This discomfort shows up in a variety of ways, from ignoring the real issues, to being unavailable or depending on email for communication.

Lou Solomon, founder of the leadership development firm Interact, which commissioned the study, says the irony is that people thrive when given expectations and feedback. In addition to the practical application of letting someone know if they are close to achieving their goals, Solomon notes that she’s seen “droves” of leaders, from frontline managers to top brass, be “enlivened—even honored—by feedback, whether it was positive or negative.”

Unfortunately, a recent survey from 15Five supports the findings that managers just aren’t speaking up, revealing that 85% of employees are unsatisfied with the quality of communication in their workplace. What’s more: Of the more than 1,000 full-time employees surveyed across the U.S., 81% would rather join a company that values “open communication” than one that offers perks such as top health plans, free food, and gym memberships.