Setting Goals Might Be Preventing You From Actually Changing Anything

Consciously or not, many of us believe that adopting one small habit can change our lives. Maybe that habit is making the bed every day or drinking a glass of water once an hour. Productivity experts promise us that if we just make this one little change, everything else will, too. We’ll magically be different. The thinking typically goes like this:

advertisement

advertisement

Change is made through habits.

Start small.

Small changes snowball, and big changes follow. But change–at least the really substantive, lasting, meaningful kind–doesn’t usually come from small habits. Why? Because habit switching and goal setting are the lowest common denominators when it comes to transforming behavior. These tools may get you somewhere, but probably not where you expect. Setting goals may even prevent you from achieving the ultimate, long-term change you’re gunning for. In fact, it can even become a barrier. Here’s why. We Only Set Goals After Bad Things Happen The goals many of us set are in close proximity to a negative event in our lives. They result from sudden self-improvement projects we adopt in reaction to something we believe has gone wrong. So when we take up a new habit, the closeness of that incipient event continues to exert an undue influence, acting like a behavioral stick, imploring us to either stop or start doing something. The goals many of us set are in close proximity to a negative event in our lives. Nowhere is that more obvious than when January rolls around. When it comes to goals set around the beginning of the year, many of us are ready to put the food and drink of the holidays behind us. Still feeling stuffed and out of control, we make resolutions to hit the gym or have a sober January. But with a little distance from that negative experience, the stick stops hurting. By February, according to one study, 36% of us have given up on our New Year’s resolutions. Within six months, more than half of us have gone back to our old ways. Only 8% of people actually keep their resolutions, which means that 92% of us throw in the towel. We made a short-term gain, then let it slip. We haven’t truly been transformed. Yes, the immediate problem may be that you stuff too many potato chips in your mouth. It’s relatively easy to stop buying potato chips. But to permanently overhaul your diet and exercise regimen, you first need to identify the deeper issue at play–not just that you eat junk snacks too often, but why you keep struggling to adopt a healthier lifestyle.

advertisement

advertisement

Yet white-knuckling our way towards a goal rarely leads to lasting change. A study on willpower showed that, according to researchers, “people who felt compelled to exert self-control (in order to please others, for example) were more easily depleted than people who were driven by their own internal goals and desires.” In other words, the promise of recognition from others is a poor motivation to sustain the willpower it takes to achieve those extrinsic goals. When we do meet with some success, our lives seldom change as dramatically as we’d first expected. Much more powerful is “intrinsic motivation”–when we’re focused on developing self-knowledge, personal growth, or a greater sense of purpose. The point is that those things are meaningful because you decided they’re valuable to you, rather than things that others find valuable for a host of personal, commercial, societal, or other reasons. When you’re intrinsically motivated, you don’t need to rely on willpower. And whether you achieve your goals or not, simply being internally motivated to do something can promote well-being and feelings of competence–both prerequisites for making any lasting changes stick. Shaking The Habitual Goal setting is itself a habit, and it’s one we’d do well to abandon. Sure, there are better and worse ways to set goals, relatively speaking; those that are “S.M.A.R.T” (specific, measurable, achievable, results-focused, and time-bound), we’ve been taught, are better than those that aren’t. But no individual goal you can possibly set is likely to truly change your life. Without a shift in your thinking–away from habit formation and towards intrinsic motivation–you may make progress for a designated time period, but you’re likely to relapse before long. Don’t think what you’d like to do differently or how you’d like to change. Consider instead what’s already important, meaningful, or motivating to you–that’s your best starting place. That shifts the focus from behavior towards the much deeper, muddier realm of being, which isn’t so easily hacked. Intrinsic goals like self-acceptance or understanding don’t have obvious behavioral proxies: It isn’t about something you do or don’t do out there in the world every day. Those sorts of goals are in your head, right where they should be; long-term change begins not with action but with your thinking. Suzan Bond teaches professionals how to gain independence by working for themselves. She is the author of The Anti-Goals Guide and is writing a series of books called Bet on Yourself. Follow her on Twitter at @suzanbond.