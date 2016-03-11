Live From President Obama’s SXSW Keynote

Today at South by Southwest Interactive, the star wattage of the annual conference’s keynote slate goes up, way up, when President Barack Obama takes the stage .

Speaking with Texas Tribune editor-in-chief Evan Smith, Obama will talk about civic engagement in the 21st century.

“The President will call on the audience to apply their ideas and talents to make technology work for us,” SXSW wrote in a statement last week about snagging the president, “especially when it comes to tackling big challenges like increasing participation in the political process and fighting climate change.”

We will be reporting live from the keynote, which begins at 2:30 p.m. CT. Stay tuned for updates here.

