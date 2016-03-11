Apple Event Live Coverage: iPhone SE, New iPad Pro, Cheaper Apple Watch

iPhone SE: As expected, Apple confirmed the much-anticipated return of a 4-inch iPhone, which a number of users had been clamoring for. The iPhone SE improves on the iPhone 5S—Apple’s last 4-inch phone—with the A9 chip and mobile payment capabilities. The device is also a throwback to the iPhone 5S in design: Its edges are flat and chamfered, unlike the more rounded corners of Apple’s recent iPhone releases. The iPhone SE starts at $399.

iPad Pro: Apple built on its iPad Pro reveal from last October with a lighter, more portable take on the business-friendly tablet. The new 9.7-inch iPad Pro—which weighs less than a pound—is compatible with the Pencil stylus Apple released for the previous 12.9-inch model and also includes the Smart Connector, a magnetic interface that lets users wirelessly attach a keyboard to the tablet. The iPad Pro will start at $599.

Apple Watch: Apple did not announce many updates to its smartwatch, aside from a price drop: The Apple Watch will now retail for $299, a $50 decrease from its original price point. The company also introduced new woven nylon bands for the watch, as well as additional leather and sports bands.

iOS 9.3: The standout feature from Apple’s latest mobile operating system is probably Night Shift, which automatically tweaks your iPhone and iPad display at night to reduce how much blue light is emitted from the screen. (The idea is to make it easier for Apple users to go to sleep despite their devices being on at night.) Apple has also added password protection to the Notes app and multi-user support for iPads in classrooms.

CareKit: Apple unveiled the CareKit tool—an expansion on ResearchKit, the company’s platform for researchers—which will help patients monitor their health and share information with caretakers, doctors, and family members. The CareKit software will launch in the spring, and will be open-source and free.

